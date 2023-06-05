Hemiao, 2, enjoys playing in the sand pit at their residential compound, but the original rough sand mixed with rocks was challenging for her. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Hurts my feet’: love of doting father who replaces sand in play pit with finer grains for young daughter arouses envy on Chinese social media
- The father consulted multiple construction supply firms before selecting the best quality sand from a nearby town
- A video of the fine sand being delivered to refurbish a sand pit for the girl went viral on Douyin after the mother posted a video of the process
