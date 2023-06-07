There has been anger on mainland social media after a group of friends in China went to the restaurant of a friend out of a sense of goodwill and were presented with a pre-ordered bill for US$1,000. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Slaughtered me like a sheep’: US$1,000 fleecing of Chinese woman who does friend favour by dining at his new eatery sparks online review backlash

  • Act of friendship betrayed as eatery owner pre-orders huge amounts of food and most expensive dishes for group of pals
  • Enormous bill shocks group of diners and causes a fierce backlash on restaurant review sites

Yating Yang
Yating Yang

Updated: 9:16am, 7 Jun, 2023

