People online who saw the video of the item were sceptical of the school’s claim, with one asking, “How come the duck’s neck grew teeth?” Photo: SCMP composite/Guancha
‘Not a mouse head’: college in China claims ‘foreign object’ with ‘teeth’ in canteen dish is duck neck but many unconvinced
- In a viral video taken by the student, he picks up with chopsticks what he says is the head of a mouse with what look like teeth, eyes and a nose
- However, food safety inspectors, after investigation, reported the object was just a part of a duck’s neck
