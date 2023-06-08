People online who saw the video of the item were sceptical of the school’s claim, with one asking, “How come the duck’s neck grew teeth?” Photo: SCMP composite/Guancha
‘Not a mouse head’: college in China claims ‘foreign object’ with ‘teeth’ in canteen dish is duck neck but many unconvinced

  • In a viral video taken by the student, he picks up with chopsticks what he says is the head of a mouse with what look like teeth, eyes and a nose
  • However, food safety inspectors, after investigation, reported the object was just a part of a duck’s neck

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Jun, 2023

