The woman was holding onto the car when her husband suddenly pulled away at speed, dragging her for at least 20 metres along the road. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘City of heroes’: passers-by in China help woman dragged by car of ‘shameless’ husband after she catches him with girlfriend
- The wife, with her two children in tow, confronted her husband about his affair while he was sitting in a parked car with his girlfriend
- The husband began to drive away as his wife was holding the side of the car, dragging her along the road for about 20 metres
