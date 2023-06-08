A caring daughter in China who sent an online letter to the drinking buddies of her alcoholic father to plead with them to help him cut his alcohol intake has been praised on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Don’t let him drink too much’: online praise as caring Chinese daughter enters boozy father’s chat group, urges friends to limit his alcohol intake
- Worried daughter recalls numerous times her father hurt himself after drinking and once arrived home with ‘injuries all over his body’
- Boozing dad welcomes her intervention and has not been drunk since she posted her plea on his social media friends group
