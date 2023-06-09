The skills of a woman in China who makes stunningly lifelike replicas of people’s deceased pets using wool and needles have impressed many on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/CCTV
‘Really lifelike’: business boom for Chinese artist behind replica woollen animals which memorialise dead pets, fills order book for next 3 years

  • Hardworking Chinese woman’s needle-felting recreations of dead pets are so good people often mistake them for the real thing
  • Her success is emblematic of a burgeoning wider pet industry in China which was worth US$35 billion in 2021

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:22pm, 9 Jun, 2023

