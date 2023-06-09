The story of a woman in China who was conned out of nearly US$3 million by a man posing as the son of a wealthy family has prompted a lively discussion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Rich second generation’: Chinese woman conned out of nearly US$3 million by ‘lover’ who claimed to come from wealthy family
- After ‘rigorous’ checks on ‘lover’ she met online, woman sinks her own money and that of friends and family into crooked currency trading app
- A month later, story of bogus scion falls apart and police discover woman has lost nearly US$3 million
