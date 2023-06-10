A man with poor eyesight is trending in China after claiming on local television a salon tricked him into paying 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) for a 20-yuan (US$2.8) haircut and bullied him into getting a loan on the spot to pay the bill. The man, surnamed Li, is a restaurant worker in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province after moving there in March. In late April, a friend gave him a 20-yuan gift card from the Beijixing Hair Salon and suggested he use it for a basic haircut, Zhejiang TV reported. But when Li walked into the salon and showed the gift card to an employee he was told he would receive a head massage before the haircut. The employee then applied a skin lotion to Li’s face and mentioned it was available for purchase at 398 yuan (US$55) a bottle. After this, the manager came over and suggested Li buy another gift card so that he could enjoy further discounts. Li agreed to buy a 5,000-yuan gift card and was then taken to a chair to wait for the haircut. However, before the haircut started, another employee appeared with a price list for the salon’s services. Li said he is short-sighted and needs glasses to see clearly but had left them on a table in another area to keep them safe while having his haircut, so he could not see the price list. He said he only saw a couple of services listed for a few hundred yuan but did not know what they were for. When he asked to check the price list again and to see a quote for the bill before the haircut started, the employee ignored him. A hairdresser then appeared and began pouring several small bottles of hair products on his hair. It was only after this that the barber informed Li that he was being charged 598 yuan (US$84) per bottle and that his total bill had already come to around 7,000 yuan. Realising the final bill would be even higher than the 5,000-yuan gift card he agreed to buy, Li told the staff he had no more money. Li claimed that in response to this, several salon employees appeared suddenly and pressured him to apply for a fast approval loan online using his phone. He said one of them then grabbed his mobile phone from him and managed to borrow 5,000 yuan from a credit app under his name. “I had to pass my mobile phone to them. I was frightened at that moment,” Li said. “I came to Hangzhou just a month ago. I feared they would beat me up or do other bad things to me because there were so many of them while I was alone.” After leaving the hair salon, Li said he realised that he had been conned into paying the hefty bill for all the added extras. Feeling aggrieved, he contacted local television network Zhejiang TV which ran a news report on the story, hoping the media could help him recover his money. A public official from the local market authority responsible for investigating consumer complaints said they were currently looking into the matter. However, the Beijixing Hair Salon has already ceased to operate since the incident and the Post was unable to reach any of the former owners or their representatives for this story. Allegations of deceptive behaviour about what people are paying for without their knowledge or consent, inflated bills and aggressive sales strategies are rife in China. Last year, another salon in Hangzhou was accused by the local market authority of setting its prices misleadingly and committing price fraud. The case came to light after a customer blew the whistle on social media that staff told him a hair perm and styling cost 398 yuan but charged him 5,000 yuan in the end. The salon claimed they calculated the figure by dividing the man’s scalp into 12 “sections” and the quoted fee was for each section.