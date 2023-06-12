The discovery that stir-fried pebbles are being served up as a delicacy at a night market in China has astonished many people on social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
The discovery that stir-fried pebbles are being served up as a delicacy at a night market in China has astonished many people on social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Stone me: suckable stir-fried pebbles sold as street food in China leave weird taste in mouth of astonished social media observers

  • Millions view online video of night market vendor cooking up river rocks which he says can be reused to make other dishes
  • Strange culinary creation has a centuries-old history in Chinese cuisine and is considered one of the country’s most weird dishes

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The discovery that stir-fried pebbles are being served up as a delicacy at a night market in China has astonished many people on social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
The discovery that stir-fried pebbles are being served up as a delicacy at a night market in China has astonished many people on social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE