The discovery that stir-fried pebbles are being served up as a delicacy at a night market in China has astonished many people on social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Stone me: suckable stir-fried pebbles sold as street food in China leave weird taste in mouth of astonished social media observers
- Millions view online video of night market vendor cooking up river rocks which he says can be reused to make other dishes
- Strange culinary creation has a centuries-old history in Chinese cuisine and is considered one of the country’s most weird dishes
