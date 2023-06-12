The woman forgot to close her front door while rushing to use the bathroom, saying her husband asked how the man entered a gated residential community undetected. Photo: Weibo
The woman forgot to close her front door while rushing to use the bathroom, saying her husband asked how the man entered a gated residential community undetected. Photo: Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Scary’: intruder follows woman into home after she leaves front door open, causing alarm about home safety in China

  • CCTV from the home shows a man wearing a face mask and black gloves entering just behind the woman after she left her front door open
  • Her husband has expressed concern that the intruder was able to enter their gated residential compound undetected

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 11:05am, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The woman forgot to close her front door while rushing to use the bathroom, saying her husband asked how the man entered a gated residential community undetected. Photo: Weibo
The woman forgot to close her front door while rushing to use the bathroom, saying her husband asked how the man entered a gated residential community undetected. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE