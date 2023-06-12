The woman forgot to close her front door while rushing to use the bathroom, saying her husband asked how the man entered a gated residential community undetected. Photo: Weibo
‘Scary’: intruder follows woman into home after she leaves front door open, causing alarm about home safety in China
- CCTV from the home shows a man wearing a face mask and black gloves entering just behind the woman after she left her front door open
- Her husband has expressed concern that the intruder was able to enter their gated residential compound undetected
The woman forgot to close her front door while rushing to use the bathroom, saying her husband asked how the man entered a gated residential community undetected. Photo: Weibo