A pink, silky dress at the centre of a “mistress” scandal involving a sacked oil company executive in China has sold out online as a result of its exposure. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A pink, silky dress at the centre of a “mistress” scandal involving a sacked oil company executive in China has sold out online as a result of its exposure. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Dismissal dress’: silky pink frock worn by woman holding hands with sacked Chinese oil company executive in ‘mistress’ scandal sells out online

  • Online shoppers snap up frock that shot to global attention in video showing oil executive holding hands with woman who was not his wife
  • 12 million people check out silky pink number which has been dubbed the ‘hand-in-hand dress’ online

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:01am, 10 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A pink, silky dress at the centre of a “mistress” scandal involving a sacked oil company executive in China has sold out online as a result of its exposure. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A pink, silky dress at the centre of a “mistress” scandal involving a sacked oil company executive in China has sold out online as a result of its exposure. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo

An unlikely winner has emerged from the story about a married oil company executive in China who was fired after being caught on camera holding hands with a woman who was not his wife – the breezy silk frock the woman was wearing.

The video clip, taken in a busy shopping area in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province, shows a man in a pink polo shirt holding hands with a woman in a similarly coloured dress, who elegantly waves at the camera.

After the clip was posted on the photographer’s Douyin account, it was revealed that the man it featured was a general manager of a Beijing company under an oil corporation.

The woman with him, from the same company, was not his wife.

READ FULL ARTICLE

On June 7, the company announced that the man had been removed from his various posts and placed under disciplinary inspection.

The pair were filmed stepping out together, hand in hand, in Chengdu, Sichuan province: Photo: Weibo
The pair were filmed stepping out together, hand in hand, in Chengdu, Sichuan province: Photo: Weibo

Chinese media outlets reported the next day that the woman had also been suspended and placed under investigation.

The announcement did not explain which company rules the two had broken.

As the affair became the most trending topic online, the photographer, known as Xiaomi, also made his account private.

He told Dahe Daily that the pair did not try to prevent himself and other photographers from filming them. Later, he removed the clip after receiving a message from “a person involved”.

The scandal has produced an unexpected winner though.

The sleek, silky number has been checked out by 12 million people online. Photo: Taobao/@sibleu
The sleek, silky number has been checked out by 12 million people online. Photo: Taobao/@sibleu

After the video went viral, the dress the woman is wearing in the clip topped the search list on the e-commerce platform Taobao, which is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post

More than 12 million people checked the item that has been dubbed the “dismissal” or “hand-in-hand” dress.

Traffic about the item of clothing even dwarfed a lucky charm-related dimsum, bought by parents for their children currently sitting the ongoing national university entrance exams taken by nearly 13 million students nationwide.

Monthly sales of the dress also rose from a dozen to more than 4,000 by the time of writing.

In a June 8 live stream, the shop selling the dress announced it had sold out and new customers would need to wait weeks to get the product.

It added that people should not worry about the opinions of others and enjoy “freedom of dressing”.

This position was met with approval in comments under the shop owner’s Xiaohongshu account.

One said: “Don’t be embarrassed for wearing the same dress as the woman in the video. I do not see any men feeling embarrassed for wearing a pink polo shirt.”

The shopping area where the pair were filmed is frequented by street fashion photographers who snap pictures and take videos of fashionable people and post them online.

Fran Lu

Fran Lu

Fran has been a reporter since 2014, mainly covering social and cultural stories about China.

Read more

Chinese boy, 8, living with father after parents’ divorce filmed waiting with pyjamas outside mother’s flat goes viral

Boy filmed waiting with pyjamas outside mum’s flat after divorce goes viral

Read more

‘Rich second generation’: Chinese woman conned out of nearly US$3 million by ‘lover’ who claimed to come from wealthy family

‘Rich second generation’: Chinese woman loses nearly US$3 million to love cheat

Read more

‘Really lifelike’: business boom for Chinese artist behind replica woollen animals which memorialise dead pets, fills order book for next 3 years

‘Really lifelike’: China sees boom in woollen reproductions of deceased pets

Read more

Chinese woman saved after falling unconscious on Mount Everest refuses to pay Sherpa guide US$10,000 rescue fee, angering mainland public

Chinese woman refuses to pay US$10,000 fee after Everest rescue, angering public

Read more

‘Everything is fake’: Taiwan fitness influencer outed as fraud by ex-husband for sham 3-year cancer ordeal, also admits lying to new partner

‘Everything is fake’: Taiwan fitness influencer’s sham cancer exposed by ex-husband

Read more
Chinese boy, 8, living with father after parents’ divorce filmed waiting with pyjamas outside mother’s flat goes viral
Boy filmed waiting with pyjamas outside mum’s flat after divorce goes viral
Read more
‘Rich second generation’: Chinese woman conned out of nearly US$3 million by ‘lover’ who claimed to come from wealthy family
‘Rich second generation’: Chinese woman loses nearly US$3 million to love cheat
Read more
‘Really lifelike’: business boom for Chinese artist behind replica woollen animals which memorialise dead pets, fills order book for next 3 years
‘Really lifelike’: China sees boom in woollen reproductions of deceased pets
Read more
Chinese woman saved after falling unconscious on Mount Everest refuses to pay Sherpa guide US$10,000 rescue fee, angering mainland public
Chinese woman refuses to pay US$10,000 fee after Everest rescue, angering public
Read more
‘Everything is fake’: Taiwan fitness influencer outed as fraud by ex-husband for sham 3-year cancer ordeal, also admits lying to new partner
‘Everything is fake’: Taiwan fitness influencer’s sham cancer exposed by ex-husband