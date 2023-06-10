A pink, silky dress at the centre of a “mistress” scandal involving a sacked oil company executive in China has sold out online as a result of its exposure. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Dismissal dress’: silky pink frock worn by woman holding hands with sacked Chinese oil company executive in ‘mistress’ scandal sells out online
- Online shoppers snap up frock that shot to global attention in video showing oil executive holding hands with woman who was not his wife
- 12 million people check out silky pink number which has been dubbed the ‘hand-in-hand dress’ online
A pink, silky dress at the centre of a “mistress” scandal involving a sacked oil company executive in China has sold out online as a result of its exposure. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
An unlikely winner has emerged from the story about a married oil company executive in China who was fired after being caught on camera holding hands with a woman who was not his wife – the breezy silk frock the woman was wearing.
The video clip, taken in a busy shopping area in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province, shows a man in a pink polo shirt holding hands with a woman in a similarly coloured dress, who elegantly waves at the camera.
After the clip was posted on the photographer’s Douyin account, it was revealed that the man it featured was a general manager of a Beijing company under an oil corporation.
The woman with him, from the same company, was not his wife.
On June 7, the company announced that the man had been removed from his various posts and placed under disciplinary inspection.
Chinese media outlets reported the next day that the woman had also been suspended and placed under investigation.
The announcement did not explain which company rules the two had broken.
As the affair became the most trending topic online, the photographer, known as Xiaomi, also made his account private.
He told Dahe Daily that the pair did not try to prevent himself and other photographers from filming them. Later, he removed the clip after receiving a message from “a person involved”.
The scandal has produced an unexpected winner though.
After the video went viral, the dress the woman is wearing in the clip topped the search list on the e-commerce platform Taobao, which is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post
More than 12 million people checked the item that has been dubbed the “dismissal” or “hand-in-hand” dress.
Traffic about the item of clothing even dwarfed a lucky charm-related dimsum, bought by parents for their children currently sitting the ongoing national university entrance exams taken by nearly 13 million students nationwide.
Monthly sales of the dress also rose from a dozen to more than 4,000 by the time of writing.
In a June 8 live stream, the shop selling the dress announced it had sold out and new customers would need to wait weeks to get the product.
It added that people should not worry about the opinions of others and enjoy “freedom of dressing”.
This position was met with approval in comments under the shop owner’s Xiaohongshu account.
One said: “Don’t be embarrassed for wearing the same dress as the woman in the video. I do not see any men feeling embarrassed for wearing a pink polo shirt.”
The shopping area where the pair were filmed is frequented by street fashion photographers who snap pictures and take videos of fashionable people and post them online.