On June 7, the company announced that the man had been removed from his various posts and placed under disciplinary inspection.

The pair were filmed stepping out together, hand in hand, in Chengdu, Sichuan province: Photo: Weibo

Chinese media outlets reported the next day that the woman had also been suspended and placed under investigation.

The announcement did not explain which company rules the two had broken.

As the affair became the most trending topic online, the photographer, known as Xiaomi, also made his account private.

He told Dahe Daily that the pair did not try to prevent himself and other photographers from filming them. Later, he removed the clip after receiving a message from “a person involved”.

The scandal has produced an unexpected winner though.

The sleek, silky number has been checked out by 12 million people online. Photo: Taobao/@sibleu

After the video went viral, the dress the woman is wearing in the clip topped the search list on the e-commerce platform Taobao, which is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post

More than 12 million people checked the item that has been dubbed the “dismissal” or “hand-in-hand” dress.

Traffic about the item of clothing even dwarfed a lucky charm-related dimsum, bought by parents for their children currently sitting the ongoing national university entrance exams taken by nearly 13 million students nationwide.

Monthly sales of the dress also rose from a dozen to more than 4,000 by the time of writing.

In a June 8 live stream, the shop selling the dress announced it had sold out and new customers would need to wait weeks to get the product.

It added that people should not worry about the opinions of others and enjoy “freedom of dressing”.

This position was met with approval in comments under the shop owner’s Xiaohongshu account.

One said: “Don’t be embarrassed for wearing the same dress as the woman in the video. I do not see any men feeling embarrassed for wearing a pink polo shirt.”