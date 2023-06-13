A woman in China who berated shop staff for trying to prevent her young son from trashing a supermarket has faced backlash over her parenting skills on mainland social media. In a video circulating online, the boy is seen shopping with his mother in a supermarket in the city of Ningbo in eastern China’ s Zhejiang province. At one point the boy begins yanking products off the shelves, leaving neatly packaged lingerie products scattered all over the floor. Shop staff then intervene and ask the mother to manage her child’s behaviour, saying: “Children may not understand, but it is the responsibility of adults to educate them.” However, the mother is in no mood to compromise and begins shouting in response. “First, I know what my kid was doing was wrong. Second, I have already told him,” she says, adding: “Once he has played enough, he will pick up the items. But if you don’t allow him to play enough, he will cry.” To make matters worse, she then used a long-handled umbrella to point at staff as she aimed criticism at them. Finally, another salesperson appeared to put the products back on the shelves and restore order. The video has provoked criticism of the mother by online observers. One person said: “Behind every misbehaving child there is always a misbehaving parent.” “There are always parents who not only believe that their kid is the emperor in their own home, but expect others to believe the same,” another agreed. “If parents don’t educate their children, society will do it for them,” said a third person. The issue of parents over-indulging their children is a growing concern in China. Last month in Guangzhou in southeastern China’s Guangdong province, a young boy intentionally kicked an 11-month-old baby in a convenience store. The errant boy’s parents refused to help the baby, arrogantly declaring: “Just contact my lawyer if there are any issues.” Also, in May 2021, in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, a six-year-old boy scratched a parked Mercedes-Benz with his toys in an underground garage. However, instead of taking responsibility, his parents – who were later forced to apologise – rudely shouted at the car owner: “I am not bound by any laws, no matter who you are.”