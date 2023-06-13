A Chinese woman suffering from depression who turned down a well-paid job to go travelling with her cancer-stricken 86-year-old grandfather has warmed many hearts online. The woman, surnamed Yu, 25, from central China’s Hunan province, quit her full-time job to embark on road trips with her grandfather in March. Her decision was based on a desire to “spend more time with him outside hospital and repay all he did to help bring me up before it is too late,” she said. The move came after she turned down a job offer from a Global 500 company in Shanghai, Star Video reported on June 9. Yu said she went through the most difficult time in her life in 2019 when her mother and paternal grandmother passed away within months of each other, followed by her paternal grandfather being diagnosed with lung cancer. The series of misfortunes broke her and she was diagnosed with depression. Yu said travelling with her grandfather was just like they were “healing each other”. Not only was she fulfilling his dream to tour around China, but the road trips would help her recover too. Yu said her grandfather, who raised her from the age of five months, was her only family and she wanted to “offer him the best she had” when his condition was still stable. She said after his cancer diagnosis, she insisted that her grandfather pursue treatment even when his children had given up. Yu added that she took him to a dozen doctors and paid for his treatment until he was recently declared clinically cured. Over the last three years, Yu travelled with her grandfather on his birthdays. It was only this year that she decided to make it a full-time commitment. From March to May, the pair visited five Chinese provinces, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangxi, and Yu said she spent 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) on the trips. They stayed in five-star hotels and high-end guest houses and rented yachts and sedan chairs at scenic spots to “give grandpa the most comfortable experience”. She also took videos of her grandfather having a good time as everlasting keepsakes. Yu says they planned to drive to Tibet with an oxygen machine on their next trip. Social media observers have been touched by Yu’s story. “There will be countless new jobs available but only one grandpa,” said one. Another expressed envy: “My grandpa only lived two months after he was diagnosed with cancer. I envy that you could still do so many great things with your grandpa when his life is counting down.”