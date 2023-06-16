A 10-year-old boy in rural China has been tricked out of US$2,800 by online fraudsters in a “free gaming skins” racket, prompting renewed concerns about internet fraud and child mobile phone addiction. Photo: SCMP composite
Nodding head, blinking and opening mouth cost Chinese boy and grandfather US$2,800 in online ‘free gaming skins’ scam

  • Online scammers rope grandfather of countryside boy into carrying out facial recognition process to pilfer elderly man’s savings
  • Latest racket reignites concerns in China over the twin problems of online fraud and child mobile phone addiction

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 16 Jun, 2023

