“No point going home. When I try to spend a little time on video games or my smartphone, you can’t stop nagging me,” the man says to his wife in the video. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘No point going home’: husband sits in car after work, says wife ‘nags’ him at home in viral video, causing outrage in China

  • A video of a husband sitting in his car instead of going home after work angers mainland social media, with many labelling him lazy and selfish
  • The man tells his wife he is sleeping in the car because she ‘nags’ him and will not allow him to play video games or relax at home

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2023

