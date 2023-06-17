A man in China who did not want to go home after work and was filmed sleeping in his car has been criticised on mainland social media. The unnamed man from Hubei province in central China became the target of public anger after the video went viral online, with many accusing him of running away from his domestic responsibilities, Manjing Video reported. The video showed the man leaning back in the driver’s seat as his wife talked with him from the front passenger seat. “Why don’t you want to go home?” his wife asked him. “If I didn’t come to find you, would you sleep in the car?” Her husband stared ahead, yawned, and then replied: “Why should I go home? Lying in the car is much better than going home.” “When I’m at home, you are dissatisfied with me in every way. “No point going home. When I try to spend a little time on video games or my smartphone, you can’t stop nagging me.” After hearing the complaints, his wife put out her hand to gently touch him, but he pushed her hand away and raised his voice. “I’ve been working hard all day. Can’t I enjoy myself in my car for a while?” he asked. His wife remains silent while listening to him as the video ends. The video has triggered widespread criticism of the husband on mainland social media. Although a few commenters shared his viewpoint, most believed he was being selfish and unfair. One person said: “He makes it sound like his wife doesn’t work for the whole day.” Another person said: “Apparently, his wife is much more tired than him.” “He lays the blame on his wife. What a lazy and irresponsible husband,” commented a third person.