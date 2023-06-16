The company issued the ban the same week that a state-owned oil company executive in China was fired after he was caught having an affair. Photo: SCMP composite
‘No extramarital affair’: company in China threatens to fire married staff for cheating, dividing public opinion as lawyers say action not legal
- ‘All employees who are married are barred from vicious behaviours like having an extramarital affair or keeping a mistress’ the ban states
- The company says anyone breaking the new rule will be fired, but legal experts say the ban is illegal and firings would not hold up in court
The company issued the ban the same week that a state-owned oil company executive in China was fired after he was caught having an affair. Photo: SCMP composite