When the bill came, the woman and her friends were surprised to find an extra bottle of wine and a mystery charge added. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Bad vibes’: pub in China slaps customers with US$42 ‘punishment fine’ for ‘not creating vibrant’ atmosphere
- Manager of bar claims waiter is responsible for extra charge because he was working as a sub-contractor
- Following complaint to consumer regulator, customer gets an apology, a refund and a bottle of wine
