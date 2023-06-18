When the bill came, the woman and her friends were surprised to find an extra bottle of wine and a mystery charge added. Photo: SCMP composite
When the bill came, the woman and her friends were surprised to find an extra bottle of wine and a mystery charge added. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Bad vibes’: pub in China slaps customers with US$42 ‘punishment fine’ for ‘not creating vibrant’ atmosphere

  • Manager of bar claims waiter is responsible for extra charge because he was working as a sub-contractor
  • Following complaint to consumer regulator, customer gets an apology, a refund and a bottle of wine

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
When the bill came, the woman and her friends were surprised to find an extra bottle of wine and a mystery charge added. Photo: SCMP composite
When the bill came, the woman and her friends were surprised to find an extra bottle of wine and a mystery charge added. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE