The story of a six-year-old Chinese girl’s battle to walk after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and her recent acceptance by a primary school has moved millions of people on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘I thought they didn’t want me’: Chinese girl with cerebral palsy, 6, delights millions online with reaction to securing a primary school place
- Nicknamed ‘Doudou’, little girl has fought a long and painful battle to be able to walk with the help of her devoted parents
- Joy at being accepted into school was tinged with sadness by girl’s added reaction that she thought she was unwanted
The story of a six-year-old Chinese girl’s battle to walk after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and her recent acceptance by a primary school has moved millions of people on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin