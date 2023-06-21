A company in China has come under fire on mainland social media for making staff eat raw bitter melon as a punishment for underperforming. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
A company in China has come under fire on mainland social media for making staff eat raw bitter melon as a punishment for underperforming. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Bitter punisher: critics round on Chinese company which makes underperforming workers eat pungent raw melon

  • Company spokesperson claims bitter melon regime is reward-and-punishment scheme to which employees agreed
  • Staff in China have right to challenge rules they consider inappropriate but rarely do so for fear of losing their jobs

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Jun, 2023

