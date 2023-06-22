“At 4am we are woken up by crying. Then they play mournful music from 5am to 11am. There is a brief pause at noon, but then it resumes until 5pm,” says one neighbour. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Dead noisy: sounds of mourning make life hell for China residents who live next door to mortuary

  • Neighbours say funereal noises have dominated their lives since mortuary-cum-mourning hall opened just 50 metres away
  • Noise disturbances make up 45 per cent of the 450,000 environmental complaints received by authorities in China in 2021

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:24am, 22 Jun, 2023

