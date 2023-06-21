A woman in China who swears by the healing power of hugging trees has gone viral on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trunk calling: Chinese woman embraces ‘healing’ power of trees by cuddling them late at night to relieve stress, receive health benefits post Covid
- Shanghai woman says ‘superb’ first experience felt like ‘the tree was hugging me’ and motivated her to find more trunks to embrace
- Medical expert agrees that the practice can indeed be beneficial to physical and psychological health
