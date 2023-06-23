An heroic food delivery driver who saved a drowning woman in China has earned fresh praise and admiration on mainland social media thanks to his humble reaction to the incident. On June 13, Peng Qinglin was making food deliveries on an electric bicycle in the city of Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province when he saw a woman struggling in the Qiantang river. In an act of bravery captured on video, he leapt from a 12-metre (39-foot) bridge to help her. Police and lifeboats soon arrived on the scene to complete the rescue, and Peng continued with his delivery duties afterwards. Peng suffered compression fractures when he hit the surface of the water and now requires hospital treatment. However, recent updates on his story have touched millions of Chinese people on social media who have applauded his courage as well as his modesty in the face of sudden fame. In a viral video, Peng can be seen lying on a hospital bed surrounded by award certificates and medals commending his heroism. Local authorities in Hangzhou have offered him cash rewards totalling 30,000 yuan (US$4,200), while the food delivery company he works for has offered him 50,000 yuan, along with the opportunity to study at a university for free. Peng’s heroism has also been recognised by his hometown of Sangzhi county in the city of Zhangjiajie in Hunan province, where the local government awarded him an additional 100,000 yuan. Several companies from his hometown also gave him cash rewards totalling tens of thousands of yuan. “Jumping from such a height, you are truly extraordinary. My own son is also in his twenties, and seeing you is like seeing my own child. I give you a thumbs up while I also feel deeply concerned for you,” said Sangzhi county chief Liang Gaowu, according to Tianmu News. Peng has decided to accept only a portion of the money while donating the rest. “I want to donate all the money from the local companies to the schools in my hometown so that the children can study well and spread the spirit of helping others from a young age,” Peng said. “I just want to be an ordinary good person,” he later told state broadcaster CCTV. Peng is still undergoing treatment and doctors expect he will require an additional seven to 10 days in hospital. According to Beautiful Zhejiang, a Weibo account operated by the provincial government, a group of medical students visited Peng during his hospital stay and sent him a letter that said: “Your spirit of saving lives and assisting others is highly inspiring and serves as a valuable learning source for many fresh medical students like us.” Online comments have poured in asking him to accept the reward money. “You should accept the donations and rewards, as it will encourage more people!” said one commenter. “Bro, there’s no need to refuse the awards. Only when acts of kindness are rewarded and evil is punished can it help raise the moral standards of society, making ordinary people less indifferent and evil doers less audacious,” said another.