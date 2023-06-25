The man was filmed putting three bowls with different dishes and one with steamed rice on the seat next to his on a subway train in Suzhou on June 18. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Turned subway into private restaurant’: hungry man sets out 3-course meal on China metro train seats, then tucks in oblivious to fellow passengers
- Presence of other passengers fails to faze man as he eats three dishes in a video watched by millions online
- Subway bosses say train line involved is part of a trial, so inspectors were not present to police behaviour
