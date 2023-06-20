The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands resort where the Chinese woman alleges she was attacked. Photo: Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Chinese student accuses hotel butler of sexual assault at luxury 5-star resort in the Maldives

  • Student, who was travelling alone, says Chinese Embassy in the Maldives told her they had urged local authorities to investigate
  • Member of staff from 5-star resort where alleged attack took place confirms to the Post that a police investigation is underway

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 8:57pm, 20 Jun, 2023

