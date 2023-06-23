Shanghai Disneyland has reversed its decision to ban visitors in traditional Chinese hanfu dress after a guest wearing the attire was refused entry, sparking anger on mainland social media. The theme park said it welcomes visitors in different costumes as long as the clothes comply with the park’s rules. Disney’s announcement came after it caused a public backlash for stopping an unidentified visitor at the park’s entrance on June 15, Pear Video reported. The fan bought a hanfu version of a dress worn by Princess Anna, the main character in Frozen , made by Disney in partnership with clothing brand Shi San Yu and was looking forward to wearing it to the park. The clothing brand’s advertising promised that all buyers of the Disney co-branded dress could enter Shanghai Disneyland in an exemption to a long-standing ban on visitors dressing up as Disney characters. However, on arrival at the park’s entrance, a security guard refused to let the visitor in because she was dressed as the Frozen character Princess Anna. The shocked and embarrassed woman called Shi San Yu’s customer service, who told her that visitors wearing co-branded outfits usually had no problem entering the park but was told to contact Disney’s customer service for help. “Your costume and make-up might be too gorgeous and closely resemble Princess Anna,” a customer service representative told her. After she failed to convince the security guard, the woman was told to buy a giant rain poncho at a nearby shop to cover up her outfit and then register at the park entrance before gaining entry. The woman’s experience has caused a backlash against the park online, with many people expressing concern over whether they could wear Disney hanfu clothes to Shanghai Disneyland. One person asked: “Isn’t it a co-branded outfit with Disney? Why stopped her? I’m confused.” Another person said: “I’m an enthusiast of Disney and hanfu. Will I be stopped too?” A spokeswoman for Shanghai Disneyland said the park’s policy bans visitors aged over 16 from dressing up as Disney characters except on occasions like Halloween, but said that visitors wearing hanfu-style dresses would be encouraged. The spokeswoman did not explain the discrepancy over advertised claims that people wearing Disney co-produced hanfu clothing would be allowed to enter the park. Young Chinese are increasingly dressing in hanfu fashion to express their cultural identity. In August last year, the Post reported that sales of hanfu clothing increased by 50 times their 2015 levels to more than US$1.45 billion in 2021, with sales of US$1.8 billion predicted this year.