An influencer in China who claimed to be a Russian soldier fighting in the Ukraine war has been exposed as fraudster on the make. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Chinese influencer with 380,000 followers who posed as Russian soldier fighting in Ukraine war exposed as imposter on the make
- Bogus soldier shared ‘first-hand’ experiences of war and claimed to be in ‘life-and-death’ battle with Ukrainian army
- Online sleuths out Mandarin speaker as a fake on the make and social media platform Douyin bans his account
