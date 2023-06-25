An influencer in China who claimed to be a Russian soldier fighting in the Ukraine war has been exposed as fraudster on the make. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Chinese influencer with 380,000 followers who posed as Russian soldier fighting in Ukraine war exposed as imposter on the make

  • Bogus soldier shared ‘first-hand’ experiences of war and claimed to be in ‘life-and-death’ battle with Ukrainian army
  • Online sleuths out Mandarin speaker as a fake on the make and social media platform Douyin bans his account

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Jun, 2023

