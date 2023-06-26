A heartwarming comment from a 12-year-old Chinese boy who is paralysed from waist down has touched millions of people on mainland social media. The youngster – who was abandoned by his birth mother – was asked what he wanted as a reward for doing well in a school exam. His response has melted hearts across China. The 12-year-old said he would like a portable fan so he could give it to the stepmother who brought him up to keep her cool in the summer heat. In a video, the boy from eastern China’s Anhui province, nicknamed Hanhan, scooted gleefully on his self-propelled PlasmaCar towards his stepmother, surnamed Yu, as she arrived to pick him up from school. After telling her the good news that he took top honours in an exam, Yu asked him what he wanted as a reward. Hanhan said all he wanted was a portable fan for her because it was so difficult for her to deliver lunch to him at school every day in the scorching heat. Yu posted the video of their conversation on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, on Saturday. The video received 60 million views in two days. Many people said they were moved by Hanhan’s beaming smile, and by the close relationship he has with his stepmother. When Hanhan was just a few months old, he was misdiagnosed with a rare type of cancer that commonly affects young children. A subsequent test was botched, resulting in nerve damage that caused paralysis to his lower limbs. When Hanhan was three-years-old, Yu married into the family after his birth mother had abandoned him and his older sister. Yu said she and Hanhan hit it off so well that he soon refused to fall asleep unless Yu held him in her arms. In addition to the care she provides every day, including tending to Hanhan’s special needs, Yu has been at his side constantly, during visits across the country to some of China’s most prestigious hospitals for consultations with medical experts. She said her biggest wish is that Hanhan can be cured and walk and run like other children. “If he cannot be cured, I wish him to be forever happy, neither humble nor arrogant, and to be honest and kind-hearted,” said Yu. The bond between the two has been immensely rewarding for Yu, as well. The moment Hanhan responded that he wanted a portable fan for her, Yu said she realised that all her sacrifices had been worthwhile. “The little sapling I planted has now grown up,” she said.