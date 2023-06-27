The terrible plight of a terminally-ill woman in China with a rare neurological condition has sparked an emotional discussion about euthanasia on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/6do.world
‘Imprisoned with her’: plight of desperate Chinese man who cares full-time for suicidal wife with incurable disease prompts online euthanasia debate
- 52-year-old woman who can only move her eyes due to a rare neurological disorder is entirely dependent on her husband
- Her situation became so desperate that she even offered to pay a friend to ‘help’ end her life
The terrible plight of a terminally-ill woman in China with a rare neurological condition has sparked an emotional discussion about euthanasia on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/6do.world