‘Catching insects instead of fish’: video of man fishing next to bed in flooded home after heavy rain goes viral delighting Chinese social media
- When a sudden downpour unexpectedly flooded his home, a man in China decided he would go fishing in his bedroom
- The story has amused mainland social media with many people praising the couple’s positive attitude to life
The man threw a fishing line into the floodwaters to see what happened but after many attempts over half an hour, he had not caught any fish. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper