A celebrity goose with thousands of online fans was kicked to death at a tourist site in China because it “scared” someone’s child, sparking a wave of anger on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/CTi News
‘It scared my daughter’: angry online fans cry foul after celebrity goose is kicked to death at China tourist site
- Gentle and popular bird with thousands of online fans dies from injuries it suffered after being kicked by woman because it ‘frightened’ her daughter
- Tragic story sparks outrage on social media as online observers denounce the killing as ‘evil’
