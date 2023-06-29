The unidentified mascot briefly endured the attacks before deciding it was too much and gently kicked the children to move them away. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Greatest gift to kids is education’: online praise for polar bear mascot in China who tackled unruly children, sparking ‘bad parents’ debate
- Parents sat nearby playing with their phones and only intervened when the mascot fought back against bullying children
- Local media picked up the video of the incident, which went viral on mainland social media, receiving almost 5 million views on Douyin alone
