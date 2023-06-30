The actions of a mother in China who gifted her introverted, video game addicted daughter plastic surgery to help her come out of her shell have received a mixed reaction on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Socialise more with the real world’: Chinese mother’s facelift gift to shy video game-addicted daughter divides online opinion
- Mother worried about daughter’s looks and addiction to online games pays for plastic surgery to bring her out of her shell
- Move earns plaudits from many online but others criticise the cosmetic solution to a real-life problem
