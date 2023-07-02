A little boy in China who held up a broken ladder to prevent his father from falling has touched mainland social media after a video of his actions went viral. The father, surnamed Du, from Hebei province in northern China, was up a ladder in their driveway doing repairs to their roof as his six-year-old son insisted on standing below and holding onto the wobbly ladder to keep it stable, Star Video reported. A home surveillance video shows the ladder leaning against a wall with Du at the top as his son holds the base steady. When Du tries to get down the ladder starts to fall apart as his son grabs onto the base to prevent him from falling. “I was worried I would hurt him if I fell, so I asked him to move away, but he wouldn’t,” Du told Star Video. In the video, Du slowly eased down the crumbling ladder, which despite its poor condition, held together enough with his son’s support to allow him to reach the ground. “Why didn’t you do so when I asked you to move away?” Du asked his son at the time. “He said he feared me falling to the ground,” he added. The video has moved many on mainland social media. One online observer said: “The son must have been terrified, but he didn’t give up on his father.” “How thoughtful the boy is,” said another.