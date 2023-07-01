A mother in China has received significant praise on mainland social media after she pledged to support her son and daughter-in-law if they decided not to have any children. Photo: SCMP composite
A mother in China has received significant praise on mainland social media after she pledged to support her son and daughter-in-law if they decided not to have any children. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Live life the way you want’: thoughtful mother tells son and his wife they are ‘free’ not to have children as China suffers low birth rate

  • Open-minded mother tells son and daughter-in-law that she does not mind if they opt for a ‘dual income no kids’ lifestyle
  • Older woman’s enlightened stance flies in the face of tradition but reflects changing attitudes towards family life in China

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A mother in China has received significant praise on mainland social media after she pledged to support her son and daughter-in-law if they decided not to have any children. Photo: SCMP composite
A mother in China has received significant praise on mainland social media after she pledged to support her son and daughter-in-law if they decided not to have any children. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE