When one woman became suspicious Nie replied: “If I don’t have the money, would I be talking about buying a house?” Photo: SCMP composite/Anqing Public Security Bureau
‘Dug himself a hole’: con of ‘rich gentleman’ Chinese fraudster who fleeced 8 women out of US$415,000 unravels on highrise window ledge

  • Transcripts of online conversations show the con man earned trust by transferring thousands of yuan to victims on payment apps
  • However, once trust was established, he borrowed large sums and then perpetually delayed repayment, using bogus excuses

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Jul, 2023

