An elderly woman filmed swearing at a young woman who refused to swap seats with her on a plane has triggered heated public discussion in China. The incident occurred on a Jiangxi Airlines flight from Qingdao in eastern China’s Shandong province, to Shenyang in northeastern Liaoning province, on June 20, video news portal Bailu Video reported. It began when the young woman, who filmed the video and shared it online recently, declined to swap her window seat with an elderly woman who began to abuse her verbally. “Since you are young, you should favour my interests,” the older woman said in the video. “Why should young people favour your interests?” replied the young woman. A male flight attendant came over to investigate the commotion and took the side of the older woman. “Auntie, I will find you an empty seat,” he told the older woman. He then pointed at the younger woman and said: “Stop quarrelling, otherwise, you will be accused of interfering with a public function.” The airline said it had dealt with the incident in accordance with aviation regulations and seated the older woman elsewhere. “We noticed that two passengers were involved in a dispute. We mediated their quarrel and handled it according to the rules. We took the older passenger to another seat to separate them,” an airline official said in the Bailu Video report. There were reports that the flight attendant upgraded the older woman to business class, but the airline has denied this. “This flight only has economy class, no business class. It’s impossible to upgrade seats,” the official added. The young woman said on Chinese social media that when she boarded the plane, she found her seat was already occupied by the older woman who was meant to sit in another seat next to the young woman. “She said she wanted to sit beside the window. She said she had hypertension and heart disease. If I did not give her the window seat, she threatened to vomit on me. She said if she got sick, she would make me take responsibility,” the young woman said. She said the old woman’s husband also threatened to physically assault her after they landed. Mainland Chinese internet has been abuzz over the dispute, with most people criticising the behaviour of the older woman and the flight attendant. “I don’t understand why this old woman felt so justified to make a scene. Is it only because she is old?” one person said on Douyin. “The flight attendant should apologise. He accused the victim of hampering public order but was kind to the person who destroyed the public order and swore at the other passenger,” another person said. An editorial on state media news outlet people.com.cn called on the public not to let a “false sense of justice” drive them to cyberbullying. “Some emotional comments are not the normal opinions of citizens, but moral trials for relieving anger. Without proper restrictions, those comments will become online violence,” the article stated.