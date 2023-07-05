The man’s two daughters were playing on the beach with a net and a shovel and soon found the clams he buried there. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin/Qilu Evening News
‘US$2 to buy one happy afternoon’: viral video of father in China secretly scattering clams on beach for daughters to find delights social media
- Father buys bag of clams and buries in the sand so his 2 small daughters can discover them
- Short video clip of secret clam game has gone viral in China, with 9 million views on Weibo and 7 million on Douyin
