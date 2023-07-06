The couple merrily shovelled large scoops of white rice into plastic bowls while eating and talking at the same time as shocked passengers looked on in horror. Photo: SCMP composite/@Baidu
The couple merrily shovelled large scoops of white rice into plastic bowls while eating and talking at the same time as shocked passengers looked on in horror. Photo: SCMP composite/@Baidu
Woman filmed using rice cooker on high-speed train in China sparks online outrage, fears of safety risk to fellow passengers

  • Woman and husband place rice cooker on a tray table and fill plastic bowls with cooked rice oblivious to dangers
  • High-powered electrical appliances and potentially hazardous items are banned on China Railway trains

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Jul, 2023

