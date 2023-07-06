A disabled woman who can only move around by crawling on all fours has become a minor celebrity in China after she started a lucrative cattle-breeding business. The enterprise has been such a success that it just declared an annual income of five million yuan (US$690,000), reported Star News. Pan Yuangxiang, 43, from Yibin in Sichuan province, southwestern China, was left partially paralysed below the waist by an act of medical negligence when she was three years old. The injuries she suffered resulted in her learning to get around by crawling. Pan faced repeated job rejections after finishing vocational high school aged 23, and at one point was forced to beg on the streets, reported The Paper. However, with hard work and a little help, she learned how to master technology design and began getting online work, quickly saving enough money for a down payment on a property. Unfortunately, she lost the property after two unsuccessful business ventures; a duck farm that collapsed due to an avian flu outbreak and another venture that did not meet expected sales. However, Pan said she drew inspiration from adversity: “Wherever you get wet, you just dry there, then keep moving forward.” Staying true to these words, she identified an untapped market in the beef cattle breeding industry and found success. Today, her business is thriving, having just reported an annual income of five million yuan, and her success has inspired others with disabilities to work in the cattle industry as well. “Disability is not scary, what is truly scary is living without dreams,” Pan said. “I won’t rely on waiting for and begging others to solve my problems because I don’t see myself as a disabled person. I am just a normal person.” Pan’s story has inspired many people on mainland social media after local news media reported her story. One person said: “This is truly remarkable. The woman deserves respect and admiration!” “What a strong woman! Someone who firmly seizes fate by the throat. Life will never defeat those who never give up!” said another. Pan’s story has parallels with that of Meng Qinghui, a seamstress in China who, since childhood, has lived with a condition which left her with a much weaker left leg. Meng entered the sewing industry in China in 1983, later becoming the owner of a clothing production company that now employs 140 staff and has an annual revenue of more than eight million yuan (US$1.1 million).