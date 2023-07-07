Shen posted the video of her helping her cancer-stricken grandfather wash on a stool wearing a towel at the end of last month on Douyin, and it quickly went viral. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Worthy of recognition’: 40 million watch video of Chinese woman washing sick grandfather, 90, but is it clickbait or filial piety?
- Woman in China filmed washing her frail grandfather in viral video slams critics who accuse her of exploiting the elderly man
- Grandfather has four adult children, but she is the only one in a position to look after him
Shen posted the video of her helping her cancer-stricken grandfather wash on a stool wearing a towel at the end of last month on Douyin, and it quickly went viral. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo