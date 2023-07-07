Shen posted the video of her helping her cancer-stricken grandfather wash on a stool wearing a towel at the end of last month on Douyin, and it quickly went viral. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Shen posted the video of her helping her cancer-stricken grandfather wash on a stool wearing a towel at the end of last month on Douyin, and it quickly went viral. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Worthy of recognition’: 40 million watch video of Chinese woman washing sick grandfather, 90, but is it clickbait or filial piety?

  • Woman in China filmed washing her frail grandfather in viral video slams critics who accuse her of exploiting the elderly man
  • Grandfather has four adult children, but she is the only one in a position to look after him

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shen posted the video of her helping her cancer-stricken grandfather wash on a stool wearing a towel at the end of last month on Douyin, and it quickly went viral. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Shen posted the video of her helping her cancer-stricken grandfather wash on a stool wearing a towel at the end of last month on Douyin, and it quickly went viral. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE