Millions in China have been inspired by the video of Shen’s first tentative steps after a long period of recovery and exercise. Photo: weixin.qq
Millions in China have been inspired by the video of Shen’s first tentative steps after a long period of recovery and exercise. Photo: weixin.qq
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I am amazing’: woman in China with rare condition that blocks movement jubilant after walking 400m against all odds in viral video

  • Rare condition of the nervous system brings on loss of motor skills, makes talking and swallowing difficult
  • Woman’s story of perseverance has reached millions in China via an online video of her tentative efforts at walking

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 11:06am, 8 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Millions in China have been inspired by the video of Shen’s first tentative steps after a long period of recovery and exercise. Photo: weixin.qq
Millions in China have been inspired by the video of Shen’s first tentative steps after a long period of recovery and exercise. Photo: weixin.qq
READ FULL ARTICLE