A man in China who saved a four-year-old boy who was seconds from plunging to his death by risking his own life has been hailed as a hero on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘China’s good neighbour’: man who saved dangling boy, 4, from 14th-floor death plunge by propping up his feet for 6 minutes wins bravery award

  • Sleepy, home-alone boy, four, somehow manages to scale glass balcony wall of his 14th-floor flat
  • Acting on instinct, downstairs neighbour dashes to own verandah, climbs atop it and supports boy’s feet to stop him falling

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:19am, 9 Jul, 2023

