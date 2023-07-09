A man in China who saved a four-year-old boy who was seconds from plunging to his death by risking his own life has been hailed as a hero on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘China’s good neighbour’: man who saved dangling boy, 4, from 14th-floor death plunge by propping up his feet for 6 minutes wins bravery award
- Sleepy, home-alone boy, four, somehow manages to scale glass balcony wall of his 14th-floor flat
- Acting on instinct, downstairs neighbour dashes to own verandah, climbs atop it and supports boy’s feet to stop him falling
