After the victim contacted police they tracked the IP addresses that had used her account, leading them to a classmate who soon confessed. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Tampering with someone’s life’: anger in China over ‘too light’ penalty for teen who sabotaged online university application of rival
- Teenager and victim are in same class and do not get along, which police say was the motive for the crime
- Perpetrator punished with five days of detention, sparking widespread anger on social media
