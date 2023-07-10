After the victim contacted police they tracked the IP addresses that had used her account, leading them to a classmate who soon confessed. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Tampering with someone’s life’: anger in China over ‘too light’ penalty for teen who sabotaged online university application of rival

  • Teenager and victim are in same class and do not get along, which police say was the motive for the crime
  • Perpetrator punished with five days of detention, sparking widespread anger on social media

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:20pm, 10 Jul, 2023

