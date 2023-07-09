A penny-pinching couple in China have been slammed on mainland social media for criticising a Good Samaritan who smashed a taxi window to save their son who was trapped inside. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu/@White Deer Video
‘A child’s life is worth less than a pane of glass’: penny-pinching Chinese parents slam man who smashed their car window to save trapped son
- Miserly mum and dad refuse to let passer-by smash window of locked car with son trapped inside over cost of replacement glass
- They then chide man who went ahead and did it anyway, provoking a storm of bad-parenting criticism on social media
