“Since we really like each other, I don’t even dare to tell her that my family cannot afford such a high bride price,” the man wrote in the lengthy letter. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Marry someone else’: US$40,000 bride price complaint by man in China attracts ridicule on social media
- Man complains to local mayor over amount of bride price set by his girlfriend’s parents
- Complaint uses mix of flattery and threats in bid to convince officials but meets with negative response
“Since we really like each other, I don’t even dare to tell her that my family cannot afford such a high bride price,” the man wrote in the lengthy letter. Photo: SCMP composite