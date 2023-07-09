“Since we really like each other, I don’t even dare to tell her that my family cannot afford such a high bride price,” the man wrote in the lengthy letter. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Marry someone else’: US$40,000 bride price complaint by man in China attracts ridicule on social media

  • Man complains to local mayor over amount of bride price set by his girlfriend’s parents
  • Complaint uses mix of flattery and threats in bid to convince officials but meets with negative response

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:31pm, 9 Jul, 2023

