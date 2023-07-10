The fugitive says goodbye to his wife at a train station and says to his wife’s sister: “You must persuade her to remarry and not wait for me.” Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo/@Youth Video
‘Don’t wait for me’: fugitive Chinese killer arrested after 30 years on the run urges wife to find new husband saying ‘I will not be leaving jail’
- Killer spent decades hiding from justice after stabbing a man to death with three accomplices in 1993
- Before being taken away by police, he tells wife to divorce him and remarry so she can enjoy the rest of her life
