The fugitive says goodbye to his wife at a train station and says to his wife’s sister: “You must persuade her to remarry and not wait for me.” Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo/@Youth Video
‘Don’t wait for me’: fugitive Chinese killer arrested after 30 years on the run urges wife to find new husband saying ‘I will not be leaving jail’

  • Killer spent decades hiding from justice after stabbing a man to death with three accomplices in 1993
  • Before being taken away by police, he tells wife to divorce him and remarry so she can enjoy the rest of her life

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:10am, 10 Jul, 2023

