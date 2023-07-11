A dream of becoming a police officer was planted in the little girl (inset) when a policeman helped her after a car crash, since then she has worn a costume uniform every day. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A dream of becoming a police officer was planted in the little girl (inset) when a policeman helped her after a car crash, since then she has worn a costume uniform every day. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese law enforcers cure police-fixated girl, 3, of her police-uniform obsession after mother goes to station in desperation

  • Surveillance video shows desperate mother in station carrying her daughter dressed in a police costume
  • Officers who helped toddler when she was involved in car accident 2 years ago left lasting impression

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A dream of becoming a police officer was planted in the little girl (inset) when a policeman helped her after a car crash, since then she has worn a costume uniform every day. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A dream of becoming a police officer was planted in the little girl (inset) when a policeman helped her after a car crash, since then she has worn a costume uniform every day. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE