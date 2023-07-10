Millions on mainland social media have watched a dramatic video that captures the moment a desperate mother in China throws her newborn baby out of the window of her burning flat into a makeshift net three floors below. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘How helpless she must have felt’: Chinese mother forced to throw newborn baby into outstretched quilt from blazing third floor flat
- More than 100 million view online clip of dramatic moment when desperate mother throws 40-day-old baby from window of burning home
- Many on social media sympathise with woman but others wonder whether she could have taken a safer course of action
Millions on mainland social media have watched a dramatic video that captures the moment a desperate mother in China throws her newborn baby out of the window of her burning flat into a makeshift net three floors below. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo