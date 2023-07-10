Millions on mainland social media have watched a dramatic video that captures the moment a desperate mother in China throws her newborn baby out of the window of her burning flat into a makeshift net three floors below. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Millions on mainland social media have watched a dramatic video that captures the moment a desperate mother in China throws her newborn baby out of the window of her burning flat into a makeshift net three floors below. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘How helpless she must have felt’: Chinese mother forced to throw newborn baby into outstretched quilt from blazing third floor flat

  • More than 100 million view online clip of dramatic moment when desperate mother throws 40-day-old baby from window of burning home
  • Many on social media sympathise with woman but others wonder whether she could have taken a safer course of action

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:09pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Millions on mainland social media have watched a dramatic video that captures the moment a desperate mother in China throws her newborn baby out of the window of her burning flat into a makeshift net three floors below. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Millions on mainland social media have watched a dramatic video that captures the moment a desperate mother in China throws her newborn baby out of the window of her burning flat into a makeshift net three floors below. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE