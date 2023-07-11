The 29-year-old father died mysteriously at a Wuhan foot massage parlour on June 2. Police say the death is not linked to any criminality, a claim his father rejects. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Father claims mystery death of ‘healthy’ son, 29, found naked in Chinese foot massage parlour related to illicit sex service, rejects US$69,000 payout
- 29-year-old died at foot massage parlour, however, it was not until 17 hours after he arrived that the alarm was raised
- Man’s father claims parlour is a front for illegal prostitution and accuses staff of not seeking prompt medical help
