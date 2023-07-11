A dog owner in China has faced a wave of online criticism after she demanded an elderly woman apologise for calling her unleashed pet a “beast” during a row inside a lift. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Say sorry to my dog’: unleashed canine in lift sparks ‘beast’ taunt and demand for apology from pet owner who faces online backlash in China
- ‘Beast’ row breaks out inside lift between owner of unleashed dog and grandmother with young child
- Stand-off, during which animal’s owner demands elderly lady apologise to her dog, ends with police being called
